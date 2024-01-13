MGD Hoops Edition is back for WVU’s final home matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
UT comes to Morgantown for the 12th and final time as a member of the Big 12 Conference on Saturday.
On this episode of Mountaineer Gameday:
- A break down of West Virginia and Texas.
- An interview with WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker.
- Josh Eilert’s take on the Longhorns’ size, Pat Suemnick’s development and more.
- A look across the Big 12 Conference slate and statistical leaders.
- Preview of the WVU women’s basketball team’s Big 12 matchup with UCF.
MGD Hoops edition airs every Saturday at 10 a.m. on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield) and at 10:30 a.m. on SportsNet Pittsburgh.