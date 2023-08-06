Michael Grove is hitting the injured list for the second time this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Grove was being placed on the 15-day IL Sunday, as the right-hander is suffering from right lat tightness.

The good news is, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Grove is expected to miss the minimum of 15 days in this absence. He will be eligible to return to the active roster after 15 days, provided he is healthy.

The injury could explain why his most recent outing was cut short. Grove was removed from Saturday’s ballgame against San Diego after tossing just 1.1 innings, despite allowing only one hit, zero runs, and recording all four outs via a strikeout. The Dodgers, up 2-0 when Grove was taken out, went on to lose 8-3.

Grove (2-3, 6.61 ERA) missed roughly six weeks earlier this year due to a groin strain, which sidelined him from late April to early June.

So far this season, the Wheeling, West Virginia native has pitched 64 innings across 15 appearances, mostly starts. He has already thrown more than double the number of innings at the big-league level this year than in 2022. Grove has tallied 67 strikeouts against 18 walks this year at pro baseball’s highest level.

When healthy, Grove has bounced up and down between Triple-A and the big league club this season. The injury bug has hit the LA pitching staff hard this season.