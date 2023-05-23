WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division (IA) said an officer was charged with Voyeurism on Friday.

IA alleged that Officer Larry Garrett took inappropriate photos of a female witness without her knowledge on a department-issued phone. The incident took place during a search warrant in February of 2023.

IA was made aware of the photos after attorneys in the case related to the search warrant reviewed body camera footage.

Garrett has been with the department since May 2006. His police powers have been revoked.