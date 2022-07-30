(iSeeCars) – It took 37.2 days for the average new vehicle to sell in June and 52.1 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are new and used cars that have remained on dealer lots for an extended amount of time. While the typical car buyer is likely unaware of a vehicle’s average selling time, knowing this important information could help you save money when you purchase a new or used car.

How does understanding a vehicle’s selling time lead to potential savings? It’s because cars that take longer to sell can present shoppers with valuable negotiation opportunities. Dealers will likely want to get rid of these cars even if it means lowering the price. These slow-sellers indicate the supply of these vehicles is higher than the demand, which could mean the car is priced too high or isn’t as desirable as its competition.

Which new cars are the slowest sellers? iSeeCars analyzed over 224,000 new and used cars sold in June to determine which vehicles remain on the market for the longest amount of time.

Slowest-Selling New Cars

These are the 10 slowest-selling new cars, which include a mix of vehicle types from American manufacturers.

Slowest-Selling New Cars- iSeeCars.com – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price 1 Lincoln Nautilus 80.6 $56,227 2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited 78.3 $51,921 3 Ford Ecosport 74.8 $26,276 4 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK 73.1 $46,296 5 Lincoln Corsair 72.0 $46,803 6 Ford Edge 70.9 $43,432 7 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 70.3 $59,902 8 Ford Mustang 68.9 $53,285 9 Ford Explorer 60.4 $49,445 10 Chrysler 300 59.4 $39,803 Overall Average 42.8 $42,706

The slowest-selling new car is the Lincoln Nautilus luxury midsize SUV, which takes 80.6 days to sell on average. It’s joined by an additional Lincoln vehicle, the Corsair compact SUV in fifth.

Lincoln is the luxury division of Ford, and three SUVs from the mainstream automaker make the list including the subcompact Ford Ecosport, the midsize Ford Edge, and the midsize Ford Explorer.

Three carry-over models make the list, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited, the Jeep Grand Cherokee WK, and the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited. These vehicles are all a continuation of the last generation models, which were all redesigned for 2022. The Silverado 1500 Limited, Jeep Grand Cherokee WK, and the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited served as a stopgap as their manufacturers ramped up inventory of the redesigned models.

Rounding out the list are the Ford Mustang and the Chrysler 300, which both have potent engines and are likely suffering in sales because buyers want more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars

The list of slowest-selling used cars is dominated by Nissan models across all vehicle types, which account for nine of the 10 vehicles on the list.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price 1 Nissan Titan XD 106.6 $40,572 2 Nissan Titan 90.6 $37,869 3 Nissan Maxima 84.9 $27,162 4 Nissan Murano 81.6 $29,036 5 Nissan Rogue 77.9 $24,090 6 Nissan Armada 76.5 $39,200 7 Nissan Pathfinder 75.3 $27,620 8 Nissan Frontier 73.0 $28,146 9 Nissan Versa 68.9 $16,583 10 Ford Edge 64.2 $30,788 Overall Average 52.1 $34,629

Three Nissan pickup trucks make the list including the first-ranked Nissan Titan XD, which is the slightly heavier duty version of the second-ranked full-size Nissan Titan, and the Nissan Frontier midsize pickup. Two Nissan sedans make the list including the Maxima large sedan and the Versa subcompact sedan as well as four SUVs: the midsize two-row Murano, the midsize three-row Pathfinder, the compact Rogue, and the full-size Armada.

Also making the list is the midsize, two-row Ford Edge, which takes 64.2 days to sell. The Edge doesn’t stand out in the popular midsize SUV segment, and its own stablemate, the Ford Explorer, is considerably more popular.

When buying a new or used car, it’s not only important to understand how long a vehicle spends on dealer lots but also to understand why it is a slow-seller. Although these slower-selling cars can provide leverage for a bargain, consumers should do their research to understand why there isn’t high demand for these cars. This will ensure the issue is one they can overlook before they’re driving off the dealer lot. The iSeeCars free VIN check includes over 200 data points to equip car shoppers with the information necessary to make an informed car purchase, including how long a car has been on the market compared to its average selling time.

