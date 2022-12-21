UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin’s Nittany Lions signed 22 prospects on National Signing Day. Two players still need to sign.

From PA kids, to players from Big Ten country, and even from SEC territory, the class of 2023 hails from nine different states. The signees are ten players on offense and 12 on defense.

Name Position Height Weight Hometown Mega Barnwell TE 6-6 250 Fredericksburg, Va./ Riverbend Alex Birchmeier OL 6-5 285 Ashburn, Va./ Broad Run Ty Blanding DT 6-1 265 Bronx, N.Y./ Christ the King Anthony Donkoh OL 6-5 320 Aldie, Va./ Lightridge Kaveion Keys LB 6-2 195 Richmond, Va./ Varina Jameial Lyons DE 6-5 250 Philadelphia, Pa./ Roman Catholic King Mack DB 5-10 175 Miami, Fla./ St. Thomas Aquinas London Montgomery RB 5-10 180 Scranton, Pa./ Scranton Prep Joseph Mupoyi DE 6-5 240 Upper Marlboro, Md./ St. Thomas More (Conn.) DaKaari Nelson DB 6-3 200 Livingston, Ala./ Selma Lamont Payne Jr. DB 6-0 185 Carnegie, Pa./ Chartiers Valley Andrew Rappleyea TE 6-4 235 Millbrook, N.Y./ Milton Academy (Mass.) Mason Robinson DE 6-3 225 Randallstown, Md./ McDonogh School Ta’Mere Robinson LB 6-3 230 Pittsburgh, Pa./ Brashear Tony Rojas LB 6-2 195 Fairfax, Va./ Fairfax Joey Schlaffer TE 6-5 220 Reading, Pa./ Exeter

Township Jaxon Smolik QB 6-1 205 Van Meter, Iowa/ Dowling Catholic Carmelo Taylor WR 5-11 160 Roanoke, Va./ Patrick Henry Zion Tracy DB 5-11 175 Hempstead, N.Y./ St. Thomas More (Conn.) Cam Wallace RB 5-9 175 Mount Vernon, Ga./

Montgomery County Elliot Washington II DB 5-11 190 Venice, Fla./ Venice J’ven Williams OL 6-5 290 Reading, Pa./ Wyomissing

Additionally, three players have won a state championship, and four are playing in a high school all-star game.

For the second-straight season, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class ranks inside 247Sports top 15 classes. The the class of 2023 is ranked 14th in the nation, and second in the Big Ten.

Eleven players will enroll early in January– Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.

Penn State assistant Ja’Juan Seider ranked third in 247’s recruiter rankings.