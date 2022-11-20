CHARLESTON, SC (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball held Colorado State to just 33-percent shooting in a 68-56 win in the third-place game at the Charleston Classic.

Seth Lundy led Penn State with 17 points, Jalen Pickett added 16 more and recorded 11 rebounds.

With the win Penn State moves to 5-1 on the season. The team’s best start through six games since 2019 when the Nittany Lions went 21-10 before the season was shutdown due to the pandemic.

Penn State plays next on Friday at home against Lafayette.