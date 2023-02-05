BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 22 Indiana 38-5 at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, In. on Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are now 13-0 on the season. Penn State recorded two pins, three major decisions, and one tech fall.

125Jacob Moran IND tech fall Marco Vespa PSU, 17-2 (TF; 4:48)0-5
133#29 Henry Porter IND dec. Baylor Shunk PSU, 9-7 (sv)0-8
141#5 Beau Barlett PSU pinned Cayden Rooks IND, WBF (0:12)6-8
149#13 Shayne Van Ness PSU maj. dec. #30 Graham Rooks IND, 17-5 10-8
157#9 Levi Haines PSU dec. Derek Gilcher IND, 8-2   13-8
165 #8 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Robert Major IND, 20-9  17-8
174#1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #15 D.J. Washington IND, 11-321-8
184Donovan Ball PSU dec. Clayton Fielden IND, 10-3  24-8
197#4 Max Dean PSU pinned Drayton Harris IND, WBF (1:29)  30-8
285#2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall #28 Jacob Bullock IND, 16-0 (TF; 3:59)   35-8

Up next, the Lions stay on the road for their third-straight meet, when they take on Rutgers on Friday, February 10 at 7:00.