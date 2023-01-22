UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns.

The victory comes just two days after Penn State beat Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center. Sunday’s sell-out is the 64th-straight.

Up next, the Nittany Lions welcome no. 2 Iowa to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday at 8:30.

125Gary Steen PSU dec. #24 Tristan Lujan MSU, 3-1 (sv)3-0
133#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned #16 Rayvon Foley MSU, WBF (6:26)     9-0
141#4 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Jordan Hamdan MSU, 7-1  12-0
149#14 Shayne Van Ness PSU pinned Braden Stauffenberg MSU, WBF (5:44)     18-0
157#15 Chase Saldate MSU dec. Terrell Barraclough PSU, 6-2   18-3
165#16 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #25 Caleb Fish MSU, 3-1 (sv)     21-3
174#1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Ceasar Garza MSU, 19-4 (TF; 6:39)  26-3
184#15 Layne Malczewski MSU dec. Donovan Ball PSU, 6-0  26-6
197#4 Max Dean PSU dec. #14 Cameron Caffey MSU, 4-0  29-6
285#1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall Ryan Vasbinder MSU, 19-4 (TF; 6:15)   34-6