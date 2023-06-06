CLARKSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Tuesday marked the 79th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces invaded the beaches of Normandy, France.

A Montgomery County woman is continuing her push to get her late husband the Medal of Honor.

He was Cpl. Waverly Woodson Jr. at the time, and he saved lives as a medic. He died in 2005.

Since 2015, his widow, Joann Woodson, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen have been pushing to get him recognized with the nation’s highest honor.

“We were so proud of him to think that he did everything that he possibly could to save lives because that’s what he wanted to do,” Woodson, who is now 94 years old, said.

Joann Woodson’s late husband was 21 years old on D-Day. He was a medic in the only Black Army unit that stormed the beaches of Normandy, the 320th Antiaircraft Barrage Balloon Battalion.

“The ship that he was coming in on hit a mine,” Van Hollen said.

“He didn’t even realize at first that he had been hit with the shrapnel because he was too busy trying to save the lives of the soldiers,” Woodson said. “He said they were just falling in front of him all around him, about four or five of them.”

“He heroically helped, provide help and support and medical help to about 200 soldiers who have been injured,” Van Hollen said.

But even so, Woodson didn’t receive the Medal of Honor.

“It should not have been a thing that some of the white soldiers that were out doing other things, just as well as he was doing things, that they got the honor, but he didn’t,” Woodson said.

“Waverly Woodson did receive a bronze medal, but there’s lots of evidence that his commanding officer recommended him for the Medal of Honor,” Van Hollen said.

Part of the issue is that that official recommendation was lost in a fire. Thousands of files were destroyed at the National Personnel Records Center in Saint Louis in 1973.

But Van Hollen said there’s more than enough reporting over the years that Woodson is deserving of this honor.

Van Hollen said the Army told him recently the case review is ongoing but that reviews are painfully slow.

Woodson wants this recognition for her family legacy.

“I’m hoping to keep my health so I will at least see it through and say it,” Woodson said.