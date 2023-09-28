PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said it took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Laurel.

Firefighters said they responded to reports of a fire in the 7600 block of Lexington Ave. at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On scene, they found heavy fire showing through the roof of the home. One person had escaped the home on their own, another was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital.

The first was put out by 9:14 p.m. according to a post from firefighters on the X platform.