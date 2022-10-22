FREDERICK, MD (DC News Now)–It’s a debate about censorship on what should or shouldn’t be shown in certain books. Some parents want to be notified beforehand that their child can grab books right off the bookshelves they view as too sexually explicit.

“To introduce sexually explicit topics before a child’s mentally and emotionally ready for that. It destroys childhood innocence,” said parent, Jamie Brennan.

In a recent board of education meeting, parents expressed their concerns about 35 books in the Frederick County school’s libraries that they view as explicit. Two of them are books like Push and Sold.

“There are too many for it to be a coincidence. We’re not focusing on sexuality in the schools right now, so my concern is a lot of them are about incest and rape. They glorify sexual abuse,” said parent Cindy Rose.

Sue Johnson, the Vice President of the FCPS Board of Education said in a statement:

“I look forward to reviewing the current policy governing library and media material selection at our curriculum and instruction committee meeting which is already on the agenda in December.”

The moms said they would continue to fight for this in upcoming school board meetings until these books are removed from the shelves.