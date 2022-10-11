The man, from Florida, admitted to taking mushrooms before the flight took off from Miami International, en route to Dulles

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A passenger onboard a D.C.-bound United Airlines flight was arrested last week, accused of assaulting several flight attendants, running up and down the aisle, and breaking off a piece of the bathroom door.

Federal court documents say the passenger, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla, later admitted that he consumed psychedelic mushrooms before boarding the flight.

A father and daughter who sat next to Sevilla told federal investigators that they felt like something “wasn’t right” with him. About an hour into the flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Dulles International Airport (IAD), it appeared they were spot on. It was then that Sevilla supposedly grabbed the daughter’s arm. Court documents say the father and daughter were moved to other seats at that point.

But that was only the beginning.

“Sevilla was wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities,” according to the court documents. “Sevilla was getting in other passengers’ faces — staring and smiling at them. Flight attendants convinced him to take his seat.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At one point, after refusing to remain seated, Sevilla laid on the floor. When a flight attendant “calmly” asked him to take his seat, Sevilla jumped up from the floor, grabbed the flight attendant’s breast, and twisted it. The affidavit says that the flight attendant had bruising on her chest and “lasting pain in the right breast”.

With the help of other passengers, flight attendants, and an on-board law enforcement officer, Sevilla was handcuffed for the remainder of the flight. The screaming and yelling continued until the flight eventually landed at Dulles.

A second flight attendant reportedly was unable to perform his normal duties because he was focused on Sevilla for nearly half of the flight.

The the FBI Special Agent who arrested Sevilla said, “After landing, I boarded the plane and witnessed Sevilla yelling profanities and unintelligible sounds.”

United Airlines told DC News Now that Sevilla will “not be allowed to travel on United or United Express until the internal review of the case is complete.”