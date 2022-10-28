Tony-nominated Broadway star Charl Brown pays tribute to Smokey Robinson at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, MD. in “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson”. Brown’s critically acclaimed portrayal of Robinson in “Motown: The Musical” on Broadway earned him that Tony nomination.

The tribute show plays for one night only at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. It’s at 7:30 PM October 30th. Tickets start at $22.

For ticket information: https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/smokey-me-a-celebration-of-smokey-robinson/