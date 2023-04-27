UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — For the third time in his career, Qudas Wahab went to the transfer portal this time making his home in Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-10 center, is a classic big man. He spent last season with Georgetown. Wahab was a 2019 Hoya recruit, but after two seasons spent a year at Maryland before returning to Georgetown.

Throughout Wahab’s his career, he’s been an efficient scorer, with a classic big man’s game. Last season, the Nigeria native averaged 9.6 points, and 7.1 rebounds-per-game. In four years, he’s averaged 8.7 points, and 6.2 rebounds. Wahab also has 116 career blocks.

He’s the fifth transfer now added by new head coach Mike Rhoades who also picked up Puff Johnson from UNC on Wednesday. Earlier this month Penn State added VCU transfer Ace Baldwin, and Nick Kern as well as Temple’s Zack Hicks.