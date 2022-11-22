PISCATAWAY, Nj. (WTAJ) — It was another dominating win for Penn State after beating Rutgers 55-10 on Saturday. It was the Nittany Lions seventh win this season by 28 or more points, which beating up on bad teams is something the No. 11 ranked team in the country needs to do.

In a tough Big Ten anyone can be on upset alert and that’s something that’s making what Penn State is doing to teams all the more impressive. This is a run of success that they haven’t seen since 2017. The big wins are fun and the players say they’re enjoying the ride.

“It’s one of those things where you know you start to realize that’s the end of the end with one more to go it’s just about enjoying it, enjoying the process, I was enjoying the team and having fun while I was out there,” said quarterback Sean Clifford.

Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium for their regular season finale against Michigan State.