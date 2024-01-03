UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In need of wide receiver help Penn State has landed former five star recruit Julian Fleming in the transfer portal. Fleming, a Pennsylvania native who attended Southern Columbia where he was the ESPN’s number one recruit in the 2020 class spent the past three years at Ohio State where he had 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

This past season he fell on the depth chart and only had 26 receptions for 270 yards with zero touchdowns. He joins a wide receiver group that underperformed last season and should slot in at the top of the draft chart for new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki

Fleming will have one season of eligibility left.