UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 4-0 Penn State welcomed 4-0 Syracuse to the Bryce Jordan Center. The Orange got off the bus quickly and dominated the first half to go up 41-23 at halftime. The Nittany Lions struggled on offense and only shot 25% from the field through two quarters.

Penn State came out with a vengeance in the third as they opened it on a 12-4 and used the momentum to cut the deficit to 10 points entering the fourth. In the fourth quarter the Nittany Lions outscored the Orange by 23 points to take down Syracuse 82-69. Makenna Marisa led all scorers with 22 points while adding in eight rebounds and seven assists. Freshmen Shay Ciezki had a big game scoring 18 points as Penn State improves to 5-0 on the season.