ATLANTA, Ga. (WTAJ) — Over the last 20 years, the Peach Bowl has raised $62 million for charity and since 2019, the LegACy Fund was launched to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Penn State is well versed in its charitable nature, annually holding THON events that also raises funds for pediatric cancer. The LegACy Fund is spelled with a capital “A and C” for its inspiration — Anna Charles.

“It started off it was spring break. She was in kindergarten and her tonsils were enlarged, so we were getting her Tonsils removed,” Benji Hollis, Anna’s father, said.

Anna Charles, who is known as A.C. by her family, went in for the routine tonsillectomy, but her wound struggled to heal.

In 2018, Anna Charles was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia or AML.

“It was a Sunday afternoon and I just remember telling Leah, my wife, we should have taken another way down here because the traffic is horrible,” Benji said. “Look at the traffic over there. When we go home today, we’ll we’ll go 400, which is the other highway. Well, we didn’t leave again for like 100 days.”

Just five months after her diagnosis, Anna Charles died at the age of 6.

“I believe it’s in a Pearl Jam song somewhere that states time is long and life is short, and that is definitely the feeling when every day feels like a month,” Benji said.

This is where the Peach Bowl stepped in. During the 2018 game that saw Michigan take on Flordia, Benji and his family were on the field and the crowd took part in singing a special rendition of “Sweet Caroline” dubbed “Sweet Anna Charles”, a moment he and his family won’t soon forget.

“She was somewhere, is somewhere going crazy when she was watching that,” Benji said. “I mean, that is what she envisioned, so it, it was amazing. It really was.”

In addition to that, the Peach Bowl started the LegACY Fund in Anna Charles’ honor and donated $20 million to fund pediatric cancer research that supports trials that run out of funds.

So far the LegACy Fund has pushed 14 treatments to trial, many at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a hospital that Penn State and Ole Miss players visited ahead of the game.

The Penn State Nittany Lions visit patients and staff at the Egleston Children’s Hospital, on Dec. 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. Penn State will face Ole Miss in the NCAA football bowl game on Dec. 30. (Jason Parkhurst via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

Many of the kids who enter the hospital, never make it home, but with the help of AC’s legacy, Benji hopes that more and more can someday.

“I’m thankful now for it. It doesn’t mean that we don’t hurt,” Benji said. “We do…..we wouldn’t understand it in the moment. But five years now, we can look back and we can see all the blessings that are happening and we’re thankful for that.”

Make sure to check out the Nittany Nation Peach Bowl Special at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 on WTAJ.