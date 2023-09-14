Mike Rhoades (middle) being introduced as the next head men’s basketball coach at Penn State.

UNIVERSITY PARK (NITTANY NATION) — Penn State basketball booked a Coaches vs. Cancer charity exhibition against Robert Morris in October.

The game is Friday, October 27th and will be played at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township.

Penn State will be playing for the Peavey Project, a group head basketball coach Mike Rhoades has teamed up with in the past.

“It’s an important opportunity any time college basketball teams can take part in Coaches vs. Cancer initiatives, and especially in this case to help take care of one of our own,” Rhoades said in a univerty release. “It will be an absolute honor to share the court with Coach Toole and his team. The fight against cancer is always a courageous and tireless battle and Penn State Basketball wants to do our part to support Coach Sweet and so many others. We must always pay it forward.”

Matthew Sweet, Robert Morris’s Director of Basketball Operations was diagnosed with a rare lung cancer in March.

The game will cost $10, tickets go on sale October 2nd.