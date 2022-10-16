Two vehicles collided at Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Montgomery County, Md. on Oct. 15, 2022.

UPDATE, Oct. 16, 10:12 a.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the collision was between a truck and a Jeep.

A man who was a passenger in the Jeep died at the scene. Medics took the driver of the Jeep to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck and the passengers who were inside it had minor injuries. Medics took them to the hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers had extricate people after two vehicles collided in Germantown Saturday night.

Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) tweeted about the incident at the intersection of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m.

In the tweet, Fabrizio said two people had life-threatening injuries. A third person had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Pete Piringer, also with MCFRS, tweeted about the need to extricate people after the crash, adding that medics took several people to the hospital for treatment.