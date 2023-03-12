ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Dc News Now)–Last night may have been the final time we changed our clocks for daylight saving.

Earlier this month the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023, and if it passes in the House, it would eliminate daylight savings.

In light of this possible change, Jimmy Alexander headed to the streets of Downtown Annapolis to ask people which is better, extra daylight or an extra hour of sleep?

This is what some people said.

“I like my sleep. Sometimes, some things are better left alone,” said Repa Thomas, a Hawaii native.

“I work for the government and even though I work at home, it’s irritating that I’m going to have to get up early…Or later. See, I get confused about what I’m supposed to be doing, so I would rather know that tomorrow is going to be 5 o’clock when it’s 5 o’clock,” said Daniel Benton.

“I’m fine with it. More daylight in the day, it’s just a long day. I’d rather have a longer day,” said Ernie Diby.

“Have that extra hour of sleep,” said Stephen Fraga, from Houston, Texas. His wife Michelle shared the same sentiment saying: “It takes me a long time to adjust, so if we could keep it where it’s just more daylight then that would be great. But otherwise, it just causes too much disruption in my schedule to keep going back and forth.”