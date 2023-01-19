WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night.

The department tweeted that they received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for the night.

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who chairs the city’s public safety committee, tweeted at 11:18 p.m. that the person who’d been stabbed died. Pinto added that she was monitoring the situation, and she encouraged anyone in the community who had information that could help police in their investigation to call (202) 727-9099 or text the information to 50411.