FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities said they are investigating after an Amtrak train hit and killed someone Monday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said it happened near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle around 11:10 a.m.

The person died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it was early in the process of the investigation and no other information was available shortly after the person was hit. Amtrak also was involved in the investigation.