WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said crews treated a person who was hurt in a house fire in Northeast Wednesday before taking that person and a firefighter who was injured to the hospital.

The first tweet about the fire in the 3400 block of S. Dakota Ave. NE burned came at 12:23 a.m. By 12:47 p.m., DC Fire and EMS sent a tweet saying that the fire had grown to a two-alarm fire, with flames burning on all levels of the house.

The department had 20 units on scene with 100 people assigned to work it.

A tweet from DC Fire and EMS at 1:21 p.m. said that crews knocked down all visible flames and were hitting several hotspots.

The person whom medics treated and the firefighter who was hurt had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.