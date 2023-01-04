MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they’re hoping to find the person they believe was responsible for four bank robberies that took place throughout 2022.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the first incident happened on Jan. 18, 2022 at Sandy Spring Bank, located in the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville.

The robberies which followed took place at these locations in Montgomery County on these dates:

M&T Bank, 12200 block of Tech Rd., Feb. 18, 2022

Capitol One Bank, 13300 block of New Hampshire Ave., March 12, 2022

M&T Bank, 12200 block of Tech Rd. Dec. 22, 2022

The person who robbed the banks was between 5’7” and 6′ tall. He weighed between 160 and 190 pounds. In each case, he wore some type of hooded jacket, surgical mask, and gloves. He passed bank employees handwritten notes stating that he had a gun and a bomb.

The police department released images from each bank on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, hoping that people who know the person in the pictures would recognize him somehow and contact detectives.

Montgomery County Department of Police

Anyone with information about the person in the pictures or the crimes, themselves, can call (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person believed to be responsible for the robberies.