MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Office of Animal Services is urging dog owners to be aware and take precautions as there have been increasing reports of the canine flu.

While the canine flu isn’t a new disease, animal doctors in the DC region say they began seeing cases in our area in the fall. Montgomery County OAS described canine influenza as a respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.

Tracy Washington’s dog Opollo caught the flu at a local boarding facility over the holidays.

“We all just went through this whole exercise of six feet apart, and I think we have to use those types of mechanisms to keep our dogs safe,” said Washington.

Veterinarian Dr. Lauren Giebel at the Quince Orchard Animal Hospital says symptoms of the dog flu include cough, runny nose, fever, eye discharge, and poor appetite. She sais it’s spread in aerosol respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces.

Giebel also said it is highly contagious between dogs. It’s not transmissible to people but because people can spread it to dogs, the hospital has had to take extra precautions.

“We’re meeting them outside kind of curbside next to their car. We’re temping them out there, kind of assessing them, doing their physical exam. We’re wearing PPE so that we don’t get all the droplets on ourselves,” Giebel said.

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services suggested that dog owners speak to their veterinarian about a vaccine. Most dogs recover within two to three weeks, but some may develop other bacterial infections leading to more severe illness. If a dog is diagnosed with the dog flu, it should be separated from other animals for at least 28 days.

Additional precautions that dog owners can take to keep their pet safe include:

Limit direct contact with other dogs when on walks. Do not allow them to sniff one another.

Avoid using shared toys or dishes.

Consider skipping daycare, boarding, grooming facilities and dog parks.

Contact the dog’s daycare or boarding facility and ask about recent cases and cleaning protocols.

