FAIRAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With Christmas right around the corner, Fairfax County Government Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery is reminding paw parents how to keep their fur babies safe this holiday season.

The holidays can be fun for everyone, even those with four paws. These are some ways to keep pets safe from potential holiday hazards.

Decorations that can be harmful if ingested:

Tinsel

Ornaments

Candles

Plants such as poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly berries

Christmas tree water

Food and drinks:

Chocolate

Xylitol (sugar substitute)

Fatty foods such as ham, turkey skin, or gravy

Bones

Alcohol

Grapes or raisins

Onions and garlic

Paw parents looking for more holiday safety guidance and information can click here.