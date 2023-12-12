FAIRAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With Christmas right around the corner, Fairfax County Government Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery is reminding paw parents how to keep their fur babies safe this holiday season.
The holidays can be fun for everyone, even those with four paws. These are some ways to keep pets safe from potential holiday hazards.
Decorations that can be harmful if ingested:
- Tinsel
- Ornaments
- Candles
- Plants such as poinsettias, mistletoe, and holly berries
- Christmas tree water
Food and drinks:
- Chocolate
- Xylitol (sugar substitute)
- Fatty foods such as ham, turkey skin, or gravy
- Bones
- Alcohol
- Grapes or raisins
- Onions and garlic
Paw parents looking for more holiday safety guidance and information can click here.