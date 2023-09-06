(WGN) – A Texas-based company is recalling a brand of its premium dog food over possible salmonella contamination.

Mid America Pet Food, of Mount Pleasant, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled dog food, which was distributed throughout the U.S., includes 644 cases of 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 and a best-by date of April 30, 2024.

(FDA)

The recall was issued after a random sample of the dog food was tested by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and came back positive for salmonella.

No illnesses – human or pet – have been reported so far, the FDA said.

Salmonella infections in pets can cause lethargy, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

Infected pets can infect other animals and even humans, who could experience symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare cases, more serious ailments can occur.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the FDA said in a statement.

Retailers and distributors are advised not to sell or donate the recalled dog food, and consumers should destroy the food “in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access,” the FDA said.

For more information, contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544.