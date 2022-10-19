A kaleidoscope of color and one of nature’s most beautiful spectacles, rainbows have been a focal point in literature, portrayed in movies and have been mentioned in songs throughout history. With the invention of television, many watched Judy Garland in the classic movie Wizard of Oz sing her famous song, “Over the Rainbow”. In the 1980’s, songs ranging from Ronny Dio’s “Rainbow in the Dark” to Kermit the Frog’s “Rainbow Connection”, also showed a strong fascination with the optical phenomenon. Even lyrical rhyme was used to indicate what type of weather might unfold, given the time of day and direction a rainbow would be seen. At a time when sailing was the most notable way to transport items from country to country, the use of poetry became quite common amongst seamen, one example being:

" Rainbow to windward, Foul fall the day; Rainbow to the leeward, Damp runs away."



The first explanation of how a rainbow forms was in the 17th century by English scientist Isaac Newton. Basing his work from an earlier French philosopher/mathematician Descartes who worked out the geometry of how water drops bend light waves, Newton discovered that white light is a mixture of all the colors of the rainbow and that a prism is a way to separate white light into its component parts. Newton’s theory, at the time, was controversial and initiated a lengthy dispute with another scientist Robert Hooke. At one point, Hooke criticized Newton so much, that Newton stopped presenting his theories on the nature of light until 1704, after Hooke’s death.



As we move forward into the 21st century, has any new “light” been shed about the rainbow? In answer, little additional information has been supplied regarding rainbows, with most of the work during the 20th Century. Through the many years of hard work and trial experiments, Descartes and Newton found that a rainbow is an arc or circle of colored light caused by the refraction and reflection of light on water droplets. The term reflection is the return of light rays from a surface and refraction is the “bending” of light, or more accurately, changing direction of light when traveling from one medium to another. This happens because light travels at different speeds in different mediums. A medium is something through which something else is accomplished, conveyed or carried on ( i.e. air is the medium that conveys sound). Both refraction and reflection are the first two steps in creating a rainbow, with the actual colors being created through a process called dispersion. When incoming white light is refracted within the raindrop, phase two in the rainbow making process becomes Reflection. After the sunlight’s initial refraction, some light passes through the droplet out into the air, with the rest of the light reflected and then again refracted as the light travels back out into the air. At the point where the light is moving back out from within the droplet, different frequencies of light separate at different angles within the new medium and this is known as Dispersion. In this manner, each individual raindrop disperses white sunlight into its component colors and that is what the human eye views as a vibrant spectrum of color called the rainbow.

A rainbow appears over the Port of Tacoma and Commencement Bay during a brief sun break in rain showers, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, in Tacoma, Wash. The National Weather Service is warning of high winds later Thursday in Western Washington that could be strong enough to topple large trees and cause widespread power outages. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



So why do we see wide bands of color, as if different rainy areas were dispersing a different single color? This is because we only see one color from each raindrop. For example, Raindrop A will disperse only red light at the correct angle to the observer’s eyes, while the other colored beams of light exit the raindrop at a lower angle to the eye, making the observer miss them. Raindrop B; however, is much lower in the sky, so it does not show red light, but violet light to a person’s eye because of it’s angle. The raindrops in between A and B all bounce different colors of light to the observer, so the person see the full color spectrum. In summary, you can only see a rainbow when you have your back to the sun and the rain is in front of you. It is in this manner, that the sunlight does refract, reflect and then disperses off the raindrops.

A rainbow appears over the Boston skyline and Charles River in Cambridge, Mass., Tuesday, July 10, 2001, after a late afternoon thunderstorm which hit the Boston area Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patricia McDonnell)



Regarding the shape of a rainbow, according to Descartes’ calculations, the three stage refraction-reflection-dispersion pattern that light undergoes, is always an angle of 42 degrees from the top of the arch to the observer, known as the critical angle. Any light ray, which strikes the surface from inside the water droplet at an angle greater than 42 degrees, will not pass through the water. Since this angle is constant for all orientations of raindrops with respect to you and the sun, the rainbow appears to your eyes as a semicircle somewhere in space. It is only seen above the horizon, since one is usually on the ground and there is no rain falling below you; however; if you were high enough in the atmosphere, possibly a plane, you may be lucky enough to see the rainbow in a complete circle!



Through the ages, science and religion have mixed about as easily as oil and water, yet the rainbow is seen as almost a universal sign, a bridge that link’s this world with the spiritual world. Some religions see its beauty; for example, medicine men in many parts of the world believe climbing a rainbow up to heaven are indicative that the gods are at peace with us on earth. In Tibet, rainbows are generally perceived to promise success and are associated with divine women who act as a guide to enlightenment. On the flip side, others see the rainbow as in some African mythology, as a giant snake that brings bad luck to the house that it touches. The Greeks also saw a sinister side to the rainbow, equating it to the goddess Iris. In the book “The Iliad”, Homer tells how a wounded Aphrodite fled to Olympus along a rainbow, carried by Iris, who is sometimes viewed as a hostile force that brings war and turbulence.

Regardless of religious beliefs and mysticism’s, one thing is certain…rainbows are one of the most visually appealing spectacles that Mother Nature shows us. With 400 years of folklore behind it, its majestic colors bring wonderment to kids and a touch of serenity to adults. With most having heard the saying “Luck of the Irish” and the folklore “There’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow”, this meteorologist is of the opinion that anyone who has the opportunity to view a rainbow is lucky and worth its wait in gold. As always, God bless, stay cool, and we’ll see you next week