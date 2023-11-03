LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A North Las Vegas substitute teacher accused of making inappropriate comments towards students and trying to get two kids to kiss is facing charges, police said.

On Oct. 12, the North Las Vegas Police Department got reports that “inappropriate” comments were made by a substitute teacher at Legacy Traditional School – North Valley. The comments were allegedly made on Oct. 10 in front of several students.

Police arrested 29-year-old Rasheda Rose on Wednesday. She is accused of making the comments toward students while she was teaching a sixth-grade class at the charter school.

Rasheda Rose, 29, faces two counts of child abuse after she is accused of forcing 2 students to kiss. (NLVPD)

“Who asks a sixth-grade student who has a boyfriend and a girlfriend? Really, the kids are not here for that. They’re here to learn,” said Anais Gallegos, who has two children in the school. “The principal needs to do something because just a simple email is not going to cut it.”

According to that email, which was sent to parents two days after the comments were made, Rose encouraged kids “to kiss each other” and used “inappropriate language.”

“They all kind of felt extremely uncomfortable,” Robynn Bell, whose son was in the classroom, told Nexstar’s KLAS. “None of us had the opportunity to talk to our kids about it the day it happened when we got home, or the second day after that. So, I really feel it’s a communication failure.”

According to the NLVPD, Rose was removed from her teaching duties and placed on leave after the initial allegations were made. The school said in a statement that Rose was hired through an external agency.

On Wednesday, Rose was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She is facing two charges of child abuse.

North Las Vegas Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who has information about the crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, the public can also contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada online or by phone at 702-385-5555.