PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they could use some help keeping people who are experiencing homelessness warm for the winter.
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Office of Community First is hosting its 2022 Sock, Hat, & Gloves Drive. People can donate new socks, hats, and gloves at any division station in the county until Jan. 11, 2023.
Here are the locations of the eight stations:
- Division 1: 5000 Rhode Island Ave., Hyattsville
- Division 2: 601 SW Crain Hwy., Bowie
- Division 3: 7600 Barlowe Rd., Landover
- Division 4: 5135 Indian Head Hwy., Oxon Hill
- Division 5: 6707 Groveton Dr., Clinton
- Division 6: 4321 Sellman Rd., Beltsville
- Division 7: 11108 Fort Washington Rd., Fort Washington
- Division 8: 8803 Police Plaza, Upper Marlboro (8905 Presidential Pkwy., for GPS purposes)