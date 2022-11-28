PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they could use some help keeping people who are experiencing homelessness warm for the winter.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Office of Community First is hosting its 2022 Sock, Hat, & Gloves Drive. People can donate new socks, hats, and gloves at any division station in the county until Jan. 11, 2023.

Here are the locations of the eight stations: