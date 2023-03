WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Northwest D.C. that happened around 9:30 p.m., on March 1.

Police say that a man was shot while walking in the 1400 block of V Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A woman was also hit in the leg, she was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Various cars and apartment buildings were also hit after the gunmen opened fire in a public area.