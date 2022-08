WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman multiple times in Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) shared information about what happened at the scene of the shooting which was in the 200 block of Savannah St. SE. Officers received word of the shooting around 8:15 a.m.

Medics took the woman who was shot to the hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.