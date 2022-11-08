WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — What are the odds that Republicans can retake control of Congress? There’s talk of a “red wave” gaining momentum.

Current polling shows Republicans are likely to take control of the U.S. House and possibly the U.S. Senate, but several races are total toss-ups at this point.

Historically the party in the White House loses seats during the president’s first mid-term election.

“Everybody knows that Republicans are poised to do well. But the question is how well,” said News Nation Political Editor Chris Stirewalt.

Stirewalt predicts it will be a big swing.

“The Republicans are poised to probably win about 20 seats in the House, which would give them a majority of 16 seats,” Stirewalt said.

He says they could get a majority of up to 25 or more.

“On the Senate, it’s a little more complicated because candidate qualities matter more. People are voting for more of an individual on the Senate side,” Stirewalt said.

Several Senate races are dead heats, including in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is going to tell us so much as we look they’re not just in its Senate and gubernatorial races, but in House races there,” Stirewalt said.

George Washington University Political Management Director Todd Belt says if Republicans want to gain control in the Senate “They also have to hang on to all the seats that they have which means if they lose that Pennsylvania seat they’ll have to pick up two.”

Enthusiasm among Democrats has grown n recent days according to polls which could prove crucial at the ballot box, focusing on issues of abortion rights and protecting democracy.

Republicans continue to focus on inflation and crime in the final hours.

We may not know the outcome of every election Tuesday night as some states can’t count mail-in ballots beforehand. And in Georgia, if neither Senate candidate gets 50% of the vote it could go into a runoff.