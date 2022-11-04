WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There are some big, important races on Election Day in the DMV that could make history in Maryland and give Virginia a role in tipping the balance of power in Congress.

If he wins, Democrat Wes Moore would be the first Black man in the history of Maryland to win the governorship and only the third African-American governor in American history.

The best-selling author and businessman faces Republican Dan Cox, who has had a huge fundraising disadvantage and nearly total abandonment from his own party’s establishment and the sitting GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Moore said he recognizes the moment because he’s not the first Black man that’s tried and failed to win the state’s top job.

“I know how far that this state has come when you consider where we, where the state was and where we are,” he said. “I also understand the shoulders that I’m standing on.”

Moore said he doesn’t want to be governor to make history, though.

“I believe deeply and to my core that we as a state have a chance to do something special these next four and eight years.”

Cox, who has trailed badly in the polls, said don’t write him off.

“The polls are not accurate in the most recent weeks obviously,” Cox said. “We’ve not only closed the gap, we’re surging and our internal numbers show that.”

The state delegate said he definitely feels like the underdog.

“I don’t have the backing of the big corporate conglomerate money, those big money funders are on my opponent’s side,” he said. “I’ve known from day one it’s going to be a tough climb.”

In Virginia, there are three races that could help flip the Democratic House back to the Republicans, said J. Miles Coleman, a political expert from the University of Virginia.

There’s the 7th Congressional District race between Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican newcomer Yesli Vega. The others are Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton who faces Republican Hung Cao in the 10th and Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria versus Republican Jen Kiggans in the 2nd.

Coleman said the 7th district race is a key one to watch as Spanberger has raised nearly $7 million in each of her election efforts since 2018.

“Vega has raised pretty good money as a challenger, but Spanberger is just way, way ahead. What may help close the gap there is some of the outside groups. The outside spending has been a little more even.”

“I call District 7 the 52% district. In 2020, it gave Joe Biden 52% of the vote and the year after that’s exactly what it gave (Virginia Gov. Glenn) Youngkin,” he added.