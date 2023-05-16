WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb issued a formal statement Tuesday, claiming that the Senate’s disapproval vote cannot overturn D.C.’s policing law.

Schwalb alleges that the disapproval resolution has no effect because it was delivered after the end of the 60-day congressional review period.

“The Home Rule Act is clear: to disapprove democratically enacted laws of the District of Columbia, both houses of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – each must vote for disapproval within a statutorily prescribed time period. When the Congressional review period ends without bicameral disapproval, legislation passed by the Council becomes DC law. Congress established the deadlines for voting on disapproval resolutions, and voting to disapprove of legislation after the deadline is pointless and has no legal effect. DC’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act—which is designed to improve public safety and increase police effectiveness—is already law in the District of Columbia. The effort by Senate Republicans to advance a disapproval resolution now, after the 60-day review period has expired, has no legal consequence for the validity of the law, and is nothing more than empty political grandstanding. The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 is the law of the District of Columbia.” Attorney General Brian Schwalb

According to Schwalb the DC Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act is already law, and while the Home Rule Act does allow for bicameral disapproval to override D.C. laws, this act requires a resolution within 60 days.

Schwalb goes on to accuse senate Republicans of “empty political grandstanding.”