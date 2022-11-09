MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 25-year-old Democrat Joe Vogel was elected on Tuesday, becoming one of the youngest delegates in Maryland history.

Delegate-Elect Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County, which encompasses Rockville and Gaithersburg. As an immigrant and openly gay candidate, he says his commitment to fight for our democracy comes from his upbringing.

“My great-grandparents were refugees from the Holocaust,” said Delegate-Elect Vogel. “They fled eastern Europe and sought refuge in Uruguay. My grandparents didn’t have opportunities like this.”

Vogel said his key to becoming one of the state’s first Gen Z legislators was building a multi-generational grassroots movement driven by young people.

This showed in Tuesday’s elections — according to NPR, Gen Z voters turned out to the midterm election in record numbers.

“I was confident that young people were going to turn out and we were going to win big here in Maryland,” said Vogel. “And I think we outperformed expectations around the country.”