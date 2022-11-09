BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland still is waiting to see who the winner of the 6th Congressional District seat will be, with Republican Neil Parrott and Democrat incumbent David Trone almost neck and neck.

“Well, this could go on for awhile. There’s a lot of ballots, particularly mail-in ballots, so it could be several days before we know who the winner of the 6th District is. And, so, in the meantime, we just have to sit back and watch and see what happens,” said Matthew Green, Chair of the Department of Politics at The Catholic University of America.

Green said this year’s race was more competitive due to recent changes.

“One of the big things that made the 6th District of Maryland an interesting race this year is redistricting. The district was changed, and it was made more conservative. But the incumbent, David Trone, is a Democrat, so one of the questions was whether he could survive a redrawn district,” Green explained.

Several areas could play a role in the outcome.

“We have a lot of ballots left to be counted in Montgomery County and in Frederick County. Montgomery County especially, which leans heavily Democrat, that could be a major source of late votes for Trone,” Green said. “Frederick County is a bit more of a swing area, so that’s what we’re kind of waiting to see.”

It still is too soon to say exactly what will happen next.

“I would be hesitant to predict that we won’t know who wins (the race), but obviously anything is possible, and if Parrott can really bring up his vote totals in rural and suburban Maryland, it could be a very very close race and we could have a recount,” Green said.

On Twitter, at midnight, Trone agreed that it may take a few days for every vote to be counted, but he said he’s “confident” that he’s heading back to Congress.