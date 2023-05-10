Four Democratic candidates are now vying to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin who retires in 2024

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Angela Alsobrooks held a rally Wednesday to officially launch her 2024 run for Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat. She’s one candidate in a Democratic primary campaign that is becoming increasingly crowded.

Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, seeks to become the first African American — and the second woman — in history to win a Senate seat in Maryland history. The seat will be open in 2024 because longtime incumbent Ben Cardin has decided not to seek re-election.

“All of the issues we discuss in this campaign around public safety, around education, around health care, issues that they can feel confident that I have understood as a public official,” said Alsobrooks, who also served as an elected state’s attorney in the county.

“You deserve a senator that not only fights for you but who thinks like you,” she said. “A senator who looks and who lives like the people they’re supposed to represent.”

Alsobrooks has joined a crowded field that includes business titan and U.S. Rep. David Trone who plans on spending his own fortune to win office. Trone dropped the first paid ad of the campaign Tuesday with a seven-figure, statewide buy, the same day Alsobrooks released a video confirming her as a candidate.

Others include Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, who like Trone announced they were running last week, and activist Jerome Segal.

Alsobrooks said she believes her campaign will raise the needed cash to compete with Trone but that it’s the connection with the public that will win the day.

“I know we will have the funding to run this race but we will keep it focused as well on people,” she said.

Larry Sabato, the founder and director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said that money will be a big factor in this primary — and that spending would help sell a candidate to the public.

“You don’t have to outspend your opponent but you have to raise and spend enough so that the people who vote know who you are, what your background is, what you’ve done and what you will do,” Sabato said. “She’ll have to raise a substantial amount of money, there’s no avoiding that.”

The Senate is a Congressional body that is about working across the aisle and Alsobrooks said she has that experience, even citing her working relationship with former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

“One of the things I’ve done here as county executive that I’m really proud of is that I’ve been able to work with everyone,” she said. “I’ve been able to work with people from different parties and different jurisdictions.”