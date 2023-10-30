MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Former Republican gubernatorial candidate for Maryland Dan Cox officially announced Monday that he would be running for the House of Representatives.

Cox said in a Facebook video that he would be running for the 6th Congressional District, a seat that is currently held by Representative David Trone (D-Md). Trone is running for the Senate seat left open after Senator Ben Cardin’s retirement.

Cox had previously served as a Maryland State Delegate from 2018 to 2022. He ran for governor in 2022, securing the Republican nomination but losing to current Governor Wes Moore in the general elections.

During the 2022 elections, Cox was marked as a far-right candidate. The Democratic Governors Association funded an ad during the primaries to boost Cox as the Republican nominee — the Associated Press reported that this was because he was viewed as an “easier opponent” than his more moderate rival in the general election.

Cox’s website said that he was running to target topics including inflation and the fentanyl crisis.

Cox will have to win the Republican nomination for the seat in order to enter the race against the Democratic nominee in 2024.