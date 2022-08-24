MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After the long-awaited recount, incumbent Marc Elrich was confirmed to be the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive.

The recount took around six days and covered more than 140,000 ballots. Elrich pulled ahead of opponent David Blair by only 32 votes, even closer than their previous race in 2018 when Elrich beat Blair by just 77 votes.

Elrich will be facing Republican nominee Reardon Sullivan in the November elections. Even though Montgomery County is a deep blue county, Sullivan is hopeful about the upcoming race.