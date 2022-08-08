MARYLAND (DC News Now) –The State Board of Elections announced on Monday that the Frederick County Board of Elections will be recounting primary ballots after a “discrepancy.”

Officials told DC News Now that this was caused by common human error and it happened when the board was preparing for a recount of the County Council District 3 election.

The recount, which was announced just one week after Frederick County’s primary election results were posted, has been postponed until after a rescan is complete.

The board will request to decertify the results, conduct the rescan and recertify the new results. They expect this process to take two days.