(DC News Now) — Maryland’s primary elections are taking place on Tuesday, July 19. The races include those for Governor, Comptroller, Attorney General, as well as seats in the State Senate and House of Delegates. There are contests for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. There also are local races in municipalities.

Many voters already have received mail-in ballots, but if you haven’t mailed in a ballot yet, Tuesday is your chance to head to the polls and vote. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the primaries.

As health precautions, voters will be six feet apart and the number of people in voting centers at one time will be limited. The State Board of Elections said that this may lead to lines and wait times and said that the best time on election day to vote is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for where you can vote, put your information in on the Maryland voting website to find your polling place.

Information about all of the candidates in the primaries is available on the State Board of Elections’s website.

You can see the latest numbers after polls close with DC News Now’s primary election coverage.