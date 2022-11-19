FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Jessica Fitzwater, Democrat, and two-term councilwoman will serve as Frederick County’s newest county executive.

Throughout her campaign, Fitzwater, who defeated two-term Republican State Senator Michael Hough. promised she would follow a similar model to Jan Gardner, the county’s former county executive if elected. Fitzwater supports affordable housing, protecting the environment, and investing in education.

Fitzwater is a general music teacher for Frederick County Public Schools and is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Frederick County Teachers Association. She also was an elected delegate to the Maryland State Education Association and National Association Representative Assemblies.

Fitzwater will be the second person to serve as county executive in Frederick County.