FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee voted on Thursday to make M.C. Keegan-Ayer the Democratic nominee for the County Council District 3 amid ongoing controversy.

The committee voted 6-5 in favor of Keegan-Ayer in a meeting on Thursday. This came following a recount after a close vote between Keegan-Ayer and Jazmin Di Cola in the July primaries.

The recount took place on Tuesday after the Board of Elections made the announcement the week before.

Keegan-Ayer will advance to the general election in November following this news.