MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Board of Elections filed a petition to get approval to canvass mail-in ballots before Election Day in November.

Officials said that they proposed this measure because of experiences in the primary election and the continued expansion of mail-in ballots. A statement said “the inability of the local boards of elections to canvass mail-in ballots before Election Day could have significant implications.” Delayed counting could delay certified results until December 2022 or January 2023.

The petition said that any results would be withheld until polls close on Election Day. Maryland is currently the only state that does not allow mail-in ballots to be processed until after Election Day.