MARYLAND (DC News Now) — With any elective office, governing for every constituent isn’t easy.

Leaders like governors have to work across the political aisles to get things done and curry broad support. The political candidates for Maryland governor – Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox – say they can with confidence.

Moore, the combat veteran, best-selling author and businessman, said his skill set prepares him to link political enemies together.

“I’ve been in public service for my whole life, I just haven’t been a politician,” Moore said. “But I have been working in areas of policy for my entire adult life. And working across aisles, to being able and working across parties working across sectors, in order to get work done. Being the governor essentially means you are the state’s chief executive. And I’ve been a chief executive for much of my entire life.”

Moore, who lives in Baltimore, said he’s crisscrossed the state with this very message of unifying if he wins the state’s highest office.

“And so when we’re going all around the state, and going out to Democrats, Independents and Republicans and making our case, it’s basically saying that — you know, when I was a soldier in Afghanistan, I never once asked my soldiers, what’s your political party?” he said.

Cox, a state delegate from Frederick, also says he has the experience and the interest to reach out to communities underserved.

When asked what his strategy is to win critics over, he responded, “well, by showing up, by being there, by making it happen.”

“As someone who has worked hard for all of our communities in Maryland, I’m going to show up in Baltimore City, and make sure the H-Vac systems in the schools are fixed on day one. We cannot continue to let this happen,” he said.

Cox said an example of this was recently in Baltimore where he claimed the leadership there wasn’t “fixing this E. coli problem in the water, which was once again disbanding a school.”

“I asked the question on camera… why is it that semi trucks of water aren’t coming into these neighborhoods that have no water? This is a public safety emergency,” he said. “This is the least we can do. Within three hours, semi trucks showed up. So I’m very proud of that.”

Moore said that despite others who have struggled with winning over both sides from president to governor, he can rise above the political bickering that leads to impasses. That is the reason he said many people, from Republicans to Democrats, have supported his campaign.

“When you look at the fact that we have more endorsements by members of the Maryland General Assembly than any campaign inside of the field in the primary or in the general, when you look at the fact that we have endorsements, from everyone, from business leaders to labor leaders, who are all supporting our campaign,” he said. “The reason isn’t because they think that I’m going to make empty promises. The reason is they believe in my executive leadership ability to be able to bring everyone around a table and get big complex issues done on behalf of the people of this state.”

Cox said that he has learned that there are more issues “that unite us” than not. And that is what he plans to build upon.

“Everyone’s gonna have a seat at the table. They’re not going to be forced vaxed or masked, that’s going to be their health care choices,” he said. “They’re not going to be walking around streets that are going to be very unsafe. They’re going to have opportunities to have their kid’s education back in their hands.”