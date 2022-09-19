MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The economy is on the minds of many voters in this state. The two candidates for governor say they have solutions from tax relief to getting people back to work.

Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore don’t agree much on the remedies to fix Maryland’s economy, but both believe their policies would bring back economic confidence.

“It’s a serious issue and we need to talk immediate action like I did in the legislature with my colleagues across the aisle to suspend the moratorium on the gas tax,” said Cox, R-Frederick. “And allow our workers to get back to being able to get to work without putting a third of their money every week into their gas many times.”

There are also property taxes that Cox wants to slice.

“Baltimore city is taxed at twice the rate of the rest of Maryland for our property taxes,” he said. “When inquired as to why that disparity exists, the answer I received was unacceptable. The answer is because we had a 50 percent loss of individuals living in Baltimore the last 20 years. I’m sorry, we can do better.”

Moore (D-Baltimore) has other ideas, including bolstering a childcare system and raising the minimum wage.

“The economic fears that people are feeling right now around the state, they are real. And people are feeling challenged when they say that things feel like they’re more expensive. The answer is because they are,” Moore said.

“We’ve got to get people back to work and that includes fixing a broken childcare system where right now we’ve had over 750 childcare centers close since Covid,” he added. “If you do not fix childcare, we cannot get people back into the workforce, particularly women.”

Cox said decreasing or eliminating the income tax is a critical step in an economic turnaround.

“Florida did it. We can do it here. The context of corporate taxation, we see Delaware reducing its taxation rate,” he said.

For Moore, raising the minimum wage is a big part of the economic answer.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re getting to a $15 minimum wage faster than 2025 which is what Maryland is slotted to do,” Moore said. “In our administration, that will happen in year one. People who are working in some cases multiple jobs and still living below or at the poverty line.”

When asked how he would convince businesses to support raising the minimum wage, Moore said that he was once one of them as a small business owner.

“I was a successful small business owner so when I hear the concerns of small business owners, my answer is I understand because I was one of you,” he said. “As a leader, I am data-driven and heart-led. And data matters and the data cannot be more clear, that if we get people to a higher wage if we can get people to a $15 minimum wage, it’s not just going to create a mechanism of growth within economic activity, it will give people more dispensable capital for them to go out and spend which is going to create a greater economic churn.”

Cox said he’d work with Democrats for tax relief.

“We need to sit down with the legislature and my friends there, my colleagues,” he said. “I strongly trust Speaker (Adrienne) Jones to be someone who is a listener and someone who I can sit down with.”

Yet, Moore is convinced he can get this done without raising taxes.

“We are literally looking at billions of dollars that are coming in from the federal government,” he said, mentioning the Inflation Reduction Act to help spur the economy and largely pushed by Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden.

“We have the capacity to get all of these things done in this moment,” Moore said.