FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting has been underway for a couple of days and the July 19th primaries are approaching fast.

In western Maryland, there’s a low turnout for early voting, but the Washington and Frederick County Board of Elections are seeing an increase in mail-in ballot requests.

The Washington County Board of Elections said that they have sent out 8,000 mail-in ballot applications, while Frederick County has sent out 23,000 ballots and is still getting requests.

Many voters at the Urbana Regional Library said they did so out of convenience.

“We usually voted Middletown Elementary, but we were in the area so we decided to stop and vote,” said Dan Johns.

Dominic Sanford, a first-time voter, said he didn’t expect long lines and that he and his mom just wanted to get it done.

“You’re gonna get yourself represented if you give your opinion,” said Dominic.

His mother, Tina, says she doesn’t think the primaries being pushed back had anything to do with the turnout.

“I also think that a lot of people don’t realize how important their vote is in local elections and that’s disappointing because we need to get the word out there that that’s important thing to be doing,” said Tina.