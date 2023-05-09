MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Democratic primary has already started to heat up just over a week after Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced that he would be retiring. Some experts are expecting piles of cash to be raised and spent as big-ticket candidates have thrown their hats into the ring.

U.S. Rep. David Trone has put out the first paid seven-figure statewide ad in what is expected to be an expensive primary.

“The most important thing folks really want to hear is that you’re not owned by anybody else,” he said. “The fact that we can resource it myself means I don’t have to take any money from PACs, I don’t take any money from lobbyists, no money from corporations. Then you can make decisions that are right for Marylanders.”

Trone founded the Total Wine & More liquor stores that are based out of Bethesda. He already spent millions on his campaign for his Congressional seat in western Maryland.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks formally announced her candidacy on Tuesday. She released an ad online on the same day that Trone’s commercial was released — hers traced her family roots from South Carolina to Maryland and her career from prosecutor to county executive.

“Look, I get it. There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate,” Alsobrooks said in the ad. “People who live like, who think like, and look like the people they’re supposed to represent.”

Alsobrooks joined Trone, Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando and activist Jerome Segal in the race.

“Trone is going to spend in an unlimited fashion. No one is going to come even close,” said Larry Sabato, who runs the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “Because whatever they raise, they’ll double or triple it. So that’s his great advantage, that and having served in the House of Representatives.”

Gina Ford, a campaign spokeswoman for Alsobrooks, said in a statement that “she isn’t a multi-millionaire who can spend eight figures on ads, but she has always fought for families like the ones she grew up with.”

Jawando told DC News Now the day he announced last week that “this will be a race, it will be about ideas, it will be about who’s going to work and get around the state and talk to voters.”

Michaela Kurinksy-Malos, a spokeswoman for Jawando, added that “this race is about building a shared prosperity in Maryland that lifts everybody up, not the amount of money one candidate can spend.”

But Trone said despite his vast wealth, he will connect with voters given his impoverished upbringing.

“People see your values, they see that you’ve started with zero,” he said, adding that his family when growing up hit hard times. “We lost our farm to bankruptcy. We know what it’s like to struggle.”